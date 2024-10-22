Indiana troopers arrest man for drunk driving, hitting police car

HAMMOND, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police troopers in Lake County arrested a man for driving intoxicated and hitting a police car.

The crash happened early Monday morning on I-80/I-94 near Calumet Avenue. That’s less than a mile east of the Illinois border.

Police say they were investigating another crash when 26-year-old Kyle Barbour hit the side of the police car and then drove away. They found him driving east on three wheels.

After crashing into the median, police say, Barbour fled on foot in the westbound lanes of the interstate before being captured.

This story was created from a script aired on WISH-TV.

