Indiana police credit victim’s cell phone for break in hit-and-run arrest

TELL CITY, Ind. (WISH) — Tell City police made an unexpected break in a hit-and-run case with the help of a missing cell phone and GPS tracking.

The Tell City Police Department says around 5:55 p.m. Friday, officers received a report of a 15-year-old being hit by a car in the 1200 block of Jefferson Street. That block is in the middle of the town at the intersection of Jefferson Street and State Road 66.

Investigators learned that the teen was hit by a black Lincoln SUV that quickly fled the scene of the accident. The juvenile received medical treatment, but their injuries were considered non-life threatening.

While officers investigated the scene, they learned the teen’s cell phone was missing. With the help of the teen’s mother and a GPS application that connected their phones, police located the phone a few blocks from where the SUV was parked.

Coincidentally, police say, the teen’s phone had gotten stuck on the SUV’s windshield, leading investigators right to the damaged vehicle.

The driver of the SUV, 40-year-old Heath Schreiner, was arrested and taken to the Perry County Detention Center. He was not listed as an inmate of the jail by Monday.

He is facing a felony charge for leaving the scene of an accident that resulted in moderate bodily injury.

Tell City is in southern Indiana along the Ohio River, three hours south of Indianapolis.