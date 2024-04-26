Indiana police dog to get vest in memory of Des Moines K-9

BREMEN, Ind. (WISH) — A police dog will get a vest to protect the animal from bullets and stabs after a nonprofit donated the gear in memory of another canine that died in Iowa, Indiana State Police said Friday.

Indiana State Police K-9 Daisy will get the vest from Vested Interest in K9s Inc. The vest will be embroidered with “In memory of K9 Hobbs, Des Moines, IA EOW 12/12/23.”

Hobbs, a 4-year-old German shepherd, died from a sudden illness, the Des Moines Police Department says. Hobbs participated in felony arrests, drug detection and finding firearms.

Vested Interest in K9s describes itself as a charity with a mission of providing “bullet and stab protective vests” and other assistance to dogs of U.S. law enforcement. Over 5,514 vests have been given to K-9s in all 50 states due to donations.

To qualify for the program in the United States, a dog must be at least 20 months old and actively employed and certified with a law enforcement agency. Police dogs with expired vests can also participate.

Daisy’s vest should arrive in eight to ten weeks, state police said.

“This potentially lifesaving body armor for four-legged K9 officers is U.S. made, custom fitted, and NIJ certified,” Indiana State Police said in a statement.