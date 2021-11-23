Indiana News

Indiana police: Intoxicated driver ‘likely’ drove 15 miles in wrong direction on interstate

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WISH) — Indiana State Police believe an intoxicated driver likely drove at least 15 miles in the wrong lane after crossing state lines from Kentucky.

Louisville resident Pedro Ortiz Jose, 24, faces multiple charges in the case:

Resisting law enforcement in a vehicle.

Operating while intoxicated-over 0.149 blood-alcohol count.

Operating while intoxicated-endangerment.

Operator never licensed.

Reckless driving.

Dispatchers received calls around 3:30 a.m. Tuesday that a driver was traveling in the wrong direction on I-265 in Clark County.

An Indiana State Police trooper headed to the area to find the vehicle. The trooper said he located the vehicle, which was traveling at high rate of speed directly at the trooper before the trooper changed lanes.

Multiple law enforcement officers then began pursuing the driver. Troopers said the driver forced multiple vehicles swerve to miss him. He eventually slowed down on I-64 and a trooper pulled his vehicle in front of the suspect’s vehicle.

Troopers said the suspect had a 0.167 blood-alcohol count, which is more than twice the limit for driving drunk in Indiana.

Jose was arrested and booked into the Floyd County Jail.