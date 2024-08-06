Indiana police: Middle school teacher arrested on child porn charges

LIGONIER, Ind. (WISH) — A teacher at a northern Indiana middle school was arrested Monday on preliminary charges of possession of child pornography, Indiana State Police say.

Greg Riegsecker, 57, of Ligonier, preliminarily faces three felony charges, said a news release from state police.

The release said, “Of public concern, it should be noted that Greg Riegsecker is employed as a middle school teacher at West Noble Middle School. However, it should also be noted that the investigation has not revealed any evidence at this time that would suggest any local children were involved or depicted in the alleged crimes. The investigation is ongoing.”

State police say Riegsecker is scheduled for an initial court hearing on Wednesday afternoon in Noble Circuit Court at the county courthouse in Albion.

Ligonier, a city of nearly 4,600 residents, is about halfway between the Indiana cities of Fort Wayne and South Bend.