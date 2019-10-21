Indiana police shoot man after high-speed chase ends in fire

NORTH LIBERTY, Ind. (AP) — Northern Indiana police say officers shot a man following a high-speed pursuit that ended when his vehicle and a police car burst into flames.

St. Joseph County police joined police from Walkerton and adjacent LaPorte County in early Monday’s pursuit of a suspicious vehicle with reported stolen plates.

Police say the man driving that vehicle drove through fields, ramming police vehicles before the pursuit ended about 5:30 a.m. in a cornfield south of the town of North Liberty.

Police say the man’s vehicle and a Walkerton police car caught fire shortly before officers fired shots at the suspect’s vehicle.