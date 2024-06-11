Indiana prepares to add charging stations for electric vehicles

A electric charging station is shown. (Photo from Provided Video/Indiana Department of Transportation via YouTube)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A public meeting in June and three more in July will give updates and seek input on Indiana’s plans to expand its charging network for electric vehicles.

The U.S. Department of Energy’s National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program is funding Indiana’s Charging the Crossroads effort. The program hopes to deploy at least 500,000 charging stations by 2030.

People will learn about the program and can suggest locations for charging stations. A YouTube video from Indiana Department of Transportation provides details on the Charging the Crossroads effort.

On June 18, Indiana Department of Transportation plans to post an updated draft of a statewide charging station network.

Next will come the meetings. Presentations will begin 30 minutes after the doors open. Here are the meeting times, dates and sites:

5-7 p.m. June 25, Ivy Tech Community College Warsaw, Student Lounge, 2545 Silveus Crossing, Warsaw .

. 5-7 p.m. July 9, Global Village Welcome Center Event Hall, 4233 Lafayette Road, Indianapolis .

. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July 11, Ivy Tech Community College Kokomo, Hingst Hall, 1815 E Morgan St., Kokomo .

. 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July 16, Vincennes University, Green Activities Center, 120 W. Harrison St., Vincennes.

In March, Indiana announced 39 sites — all along interstates except one on U.S. 31 near Tipton — would be awarded money to address gaps in the state’s charging network.

Previous coverage on WISHTV.com