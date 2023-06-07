Indiana printing plant to shut down, cuts over 500 jobs

A view of the sign outside the Warsaw, Indiana, division of LSC Communications, parent company to LSC Print Solutions, shown in March 2023. (Provided Photo/Wayne Reno with LSC Communications via Google)

WARSAW, Ind. (WISH) — A print company based in Warsaw, Indiana, an hour west of Fort Wayne, announced Wednesday that it would close its factory by Sept. 24.

LSC Print Solutions, a high-volume print manufacturer of magazines and catalogs, notified the state that it would be closing its plant located at 2801 W Old Road 30 in Warsaw.

525 employees will be laid off on or before Sept. 24.

LSC Communications, the parent company to Print Solutions, is the second largest employer in Kosciusko County.

The parent company, stationed in Warrenville, Illinois, owns several other printing companies, including Lakeside Book Company.