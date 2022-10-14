Indiana News

Indiana prison looking for missing inmate

WESTVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A prison in northeastern Indiana has released information regarding a missing inmate, but officials don’t believe he has escaped the facility.

The Indiana Department of Correction is looking 31-year-old Dustin Lappin of Clayton. Lappin is serving an eight-year sentence at the Westville Correctional Facility after being convicted of robbery in Marion County.

“At this time, there is no indication that the offender has left the facility, and the search is focused inside the facility,” prison officials said. “This information is being released out of an abundance of caution.”

Lappin is six feet tall and 205 pounds with blue eyes and blond hair. He has several tattoos:

A woman and The Joker on his chest

Roses, a diamond, music notes and faces on his left arm

If you see Lappin, call 911.