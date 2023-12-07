Indiana ranks 7th worst drivers in the U.S.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A new study puts Indiana in the top 10 worst drivers by state based on multiple incidents experienced within a year.

According to a study by LendingTree, Indiana ranks seven of the worst drivers across all 50 states. LendingTree compiled data based on insurance claims and quote data.

They compiled data into four categories of driving incidents, then a fifth list that combines all incidents overall. The four categories were:

Accidents

DUI’s

Speeding-related incidents

Citations

They then put the number of accidents compared to 1,000 drivers in each state. Altogether, Indiana sits at 29.81 incidents per 1,000 drivers, giving it the No. 7 spot.

In each category, Indiana ranks:

7th in accidents, 18.14.

6th in DUI’s, 2.40.

21st in speeding, 3.29.

23rd in citations, 7.50.

The study shows Rhode Island as the No.1 state for worst drivers with 51.33 incidents per 1,000 drivers. It also points out that Rhode Island’s road quality is the second worst in the United States.