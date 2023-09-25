Indiana receives nearly $10.8M to improve rail safety, strengthen supply chains

A car waiting at a railroad crossing in Porter, Indiana. The Federal Railroad Administration is investing $10.8 million dollars into two Indiana rail improvement projects. (Photo by: Jeffrey Greenberg/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –The Federal Railroad Administration is investing $10.8 million dollars into two Indiana rail improvement projects, the Biden-Harris Administration announced Monday.

More than $1.4 billion was distributed between Indiana, 34 states, and Washington, D.C., to improve tracks, rehabilitate bridges, improve connectivity, reduce shipping costs, and more, the White House says.

“These projects will make American rail safer, more reliable, and more resilient, delivering tangible benefits to dozens of communities where railroads are located, and strengthening supply chains for the entire country,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a release Monday.

In June, the state received millions of dollars in federal funding to improve or eliminate dangerous railroad crossings.

The two Indiana projects to receive funding include:

Safety, sustainability, and alternative energy project – Up to $2,685,600

Louisville and Indiana Railroad Company (LIRC)

The project includes final design and construction for track improvements, crossing upgrades, and the installation of solar panels at rail facilities. Federal funding will help LIRC improve the reliability of service between Indianapolis and Louisville, mitigate safety risks like derailments caused by rail failures, and implement energy-saving infrastructure.

The Louisville and Indiana Railroad Company and the Indiana Department of Transportation will provide a 52% non-federal match.

Upgrading a critical Indiana-Illinois rail corridor project – Up to $8,128,000

Toledo, Peoria & Western Railway Corp.

The project will develop and advance track improvements that will help the railroad restore tracks to a state of good repair, increase capacity for railcar staging and storage, and serve more agricultural customers in rural areas of Indiana and Illinois.

TPW and INDOT will contribute funds totaling a 50.5% non-federal match.

Visit the Federal Railroad Administration website to learn more about these and other projects.