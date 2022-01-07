Indiana News

Indiana reports 2 new deaths due to flu; 5 total for 2021-22 season

Cover of the Indiana Department of Health Weekly Influenza Report for Week 52 of 2021. (Image Provided)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana health officials on Friday reported two additional influenza deaths in the final week of 2021, bringing the death toll to five for the 2021-22 flu season.

The five deaths to date have involved two people from age 50-64, and three people 65 or older.

Flu activity in Indiana is currently rated as high, with 44% of people tested in the week ending Jan. 1 having a positive result.

The state’s latest report also says four long-term care facilities have experienced flu outbreaks this season.

