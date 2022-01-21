Indiana News

Indiana reports 5 new deaths due to flu; 13 total for 2021-22 season

(Image Provided/Indiana Department of Health)
by: Gregg Montgomery
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana health officials on Friday reported five more influenza deaths in the third week of 2022, bringing the death toll to 13 for the 2021-22 flu season.

The eight deaths to date have involved one person from age 25-49, five people from age 50-64, and seven people 65 or older.

The latest report said flu was moderate in Indiana in the week ended Jan. 8; no more recent update was provided. Parts of the report referred to the week ending Jan. 8, while other parts of the report referred to weeks 2 and 3 of 2022.

The state’s latest report also says five long-term care facilities have experienced flu outbreaks this season.

