Indiana reports first deaths of the 2023-24 flu season

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Two Hoosiers have died from the flu, marking the state’s first deaths of the 2023-24 flu season, the Indiana Department of Health said Thursday.

No information was given on who the people were or why they died. The health department cited privacy laws.

Indiana updates its influenza dashboard on Fridays during flu season, which typically runs from October through May. At the end of last week, the state reported 1,230 flu-related illnesses, mostly in children and young adults.

In the 2022-2023 flu season, more than 270 Hoosiers died after contracting the flu, a news release said.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s Fluview report, updated weekly, showed low flu activity nationwide for the week ending Friday, Oct. 21.

“Influenza can quickly become a serious, even life-threatening illness for some Hoosiers,” said State Health Commissioner Dr. Lindsay Weaver. “While no two flu seasons are exactly alike, we always recommend getting an annual flu shot as soon as possible to provide the best protection against becoming seriously ill.”

Doctor’s offices, drugstores, and some schools and workplaces offer the flu vaccine. Visit vaccines.gov to find a location near you.