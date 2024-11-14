Congressional ethics committee takes no action on Spartz weapon charge

U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz of Indiana had a town hall Feb. 8, 2024, at an Anderson coworking center. (WISH Photo)

(INDIANA CAPITAL CHRONICLE) — A Congressional committee tasked with reviewing ethical quandaries opted not to take any action related to an Indiana representative carrying an unloaded firearm in one of the capital’s busiest airports.

In the summer of 2024, U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz was the subject of a misdemeanor charge for carrying a weapon in the Washington Dulles International Airport in Virginia. The charge related to the unloaded handgun was later dismissed, with Spartz telling a Congressional committee that she completed a gun safety course as part of the dismissal agreement.

The U.S. House Committee on Ethics initially sought to review the matter on July 29, just 18 days after Spartz was charged. However, the House was in recess at that time and delayed the requisite hearing — which is supposed to be held within 30 days of such accusations.

The House didn’t convene again until September.

The delay pushed the review into a general election “blackout period,” or the 60-day period before an election in which the subject — in this case, Spartz — was on the ballot.

“… the Committee determined that, in the unique circumstances of this case, it would be unfair and contrary to the spirit of the rules to publish its Report prior to the general election,” the report’s footnote read.

Considering the dismissal of the charge by Loudoun County authorities, the panel decided not to investigate further. Another footnote added that the Transportation Security Administration levied a federal civil penalty against Spartz for weapon possession and indicated that she had paid the required penalty.

In a separate issue, Politico reported that the House Ethics Committee was looking into abuse claims by Spartz staffers.

Spartz, a Republican, easily won reelection on Nov. 5 with 56.6% of the vote compared to Democrat Deborah Pickett’s 38%. The district sits north of Indianapolis, stretching to include Anderson, Muncie and Kokomo.