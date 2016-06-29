Indiana reveals this year’s Bicentennial Torchbearers

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Indiana leaders announced the Bicentennial Torchbearers Wednesday morning.

According to a blog post, officials said there will be over 2,200 torchbearers, representing all 92 Indiana counties.

They said people from every age and walk of life will be presented.

The torchbearers were nominated by local community members and selected by each county individually.

“The 2,000 plus Hoosiers selected as torchbearers embody the Indiana traditions of service, civic pride, community involvement and volunteerism,” said Lt. Governor Holcomb. “As we reflect on Indiana’s first two hundred years, it is only fitting that we celebrate Hoosiers who serve as inspirations in their communities.”

The Torch Relay begins in Corydon on September 9 and ends on October 15 in Indianapolis.

