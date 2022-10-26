Indiana News

Indiana school districts get money for electric school buses

LOS ANGELES, CA - MAY 06: LAUSD Sup. Austin Beutner, school board member Mónica García and U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla drive to a news conference in Los Angeles on LAUSD"u2019s electric school bus to discuss transitioning America"u2019s school bus fleet to electric school buses on Thursday, May 6, 2021. Padilla and Rep. Tony Cárdenas have legislation, Clean Commute for Kids Act, that would invest $25 billion to replace diesel buses with electric buses. (Photo by Sarah Reingewirtz, Los Angeles Daily News/SCNG)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Five Indiana school districts are getting funding for electric school buses, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday.

The EPA is rolling out the first round of federal funding for its Clean School Bus Program which is aimed at making low-emission school buses accessible nationwide.

The five-year, $5 billion program was created as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law that President Joe Biden signed into law in 2021.

Select school districts across the U.S. are set to receive federal rebates to buy almost 2,500 buses total, including money for bus charging stations.

Here is a list of the Indiana school districts that will receive federal rebates for electric school buses: