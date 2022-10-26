Indiana school districts get money for electric school buses

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Five Indiana school districts are getting funding for electric school buses, the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday.
The EPA is rolling out the first round of federal funding for its Clean School Bus Program which is aimed at making low-emission school buses accessible nationwide.
The five-year, $5 billion program was created as part of the bipartisan infrastructure law that President Joe Biden signed into law in 2021.
Select school districts across the U.S. are set to receive federal rebates to buy almost 2,500 buses total, including money for bus charging stations.
Here is a list of the Indiana school districts that will receive federal rebates for electric school buses:
|Indiana school district
|Number of buses
|Amount received
|Caston School Corporation
|1
|$395,000.00
|East Washington School Corporation
|1
|$395,000.00
|Michigan City Area Schools
|6
|$180,000.00
|North Central Parke Community School Corporation
|1
|$395,000.00
|Northeastern Wayne School Corporation
|6
|$2,370,000.00