Indiana school will be part of ‘Parade Across America’ virtual inauguration parade

CULVER, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana school has a special connection with presidential inaugurations: Culver Academies’ students and horses have been part of inauguration parades over more than a century.

They started preparing months ago, in early October.

Riders put in hours of practices three times of week with the horses, and even Sunday rides through town.

Carly Chandler is one of those riders.

“It’s also really awesome to be able to ride amongst your friends, especially in something as cool as this,” Chandler, a senior from Indianapolis, told News 8.

Forty-eight Black Horse Troopers and 22 Equestriennes made a video in parade formation, for the chance to represent Indiana in the virtual “Parade Across America” during Wednesday’s presidential inauguration.

The parade will include people from all 56 U.S. states and territories. The troop has participated in presidential inauguration parades since 1913.

“The fact that that legacy, that history has got us through to where we are right now, to even be considered in this day and age, that shows how well we are thought of. I’m very, very proud of where we are today,” Mark Walle, the director of Horsemanship Instruction at Culver Academies explained.

The anticipation is growing.

“It’s really an honor to be able to do it. It just looks so different this year, with the pandemic,” Savannah Kranich, the Culver Academies equestrian head coach, explained to News 8.

Thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic, they understand traveling to Washington isn’t an option.

“While it’s kind of disappointing that we’re not able to be there in person, I think it’s really awesome that we’re able to participate, even virtually, and I think it’s still a really good representation of our school,” Chandler explained.

Cassie Kaplan, a senior from Zionsville, said she understands not being able to physically be there during President-elect Joe Biden’s inauguration.

“Being able to participate would be an honor and having a virtual setting, I believe would allow more people to experience it, because an in-person event would allow fewer tickets and a smaller audience, typically,” Kaplan said.

On Monday, the school got word from the the Presidential Inaugural Committee that they were officially selected.

“We are honored to be invited to take part in the Presidential Inaugural Parade, the 18th for our school,” said Head of Schools Doug Bird, in a news release sent to News 8. “It is a privilege to continue this prestigious tradition, and it reflects Culver’s time-honored values of leadership and service.”

A school spokesperson told News 8 that “everybody is ecstatic” about this news. The school told News 8 it was the only parade entrant from the state.

This will be the 18th time their mounted unit has appeared in a presidential parade.

