Indiana schools record more than 5,000 coronavirus cases, 915 of those last week

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — There are now more than 5,000 coronavirus cases in Indiana schools, and 915 of those cases are from last week.

Pike Township Schools has changed its instructional plans because of the rise in cases.

Tara Lutes and Marci Price are glad their kids are learning in person again but, as cases go up, are worried it may not last long.

Lutes said, “I have some concerns but so far I feel like the schools are doing as good a job as they can.”

Price said, “You’re scared every day that like something is gonna happen.”

Lutes said, “I wish there were more resources to do temperature, testing and maybe a little more strong of a plan for if/when they could get sent home.”

Price said, “We can’t pretend that things are safe when they’re not, so if the percentage rate goes up and you got to send my kids back home, then you go to do it.”

Area school districts have different percent positive thresholds and plans. For instance, Indianapolis Public Schools follow a green, yellow, orange and red chart. For schools to be in green, the weekly rate has to be less than or equal to 5%. Right now, IPS is in yellow, meaning cases are greater than 5% but under 11%.

A spokesperson for IPS says the district is already working in a hybrid model and has no plans to rollback.

Leaders at Pike Township Schools on Monday announced changes to in-person learning. The update said, “The COVID data for Marion County has increased beyond our 5.4% back-to-school plan threshold for two consecutive Mondays. As a reminder the data is always one week behind. We will return to the hybrid model at all of our middle schools for our in-person students until the positivity rate is at or below 5.4% for at least two weeks effective Monday, November 2nd.”

News 8 also reached out to Washington Township Schools. The superintendent said, “We follow our board-approved thresholds for changes to our current instructional delivery. Options for students located on our website.”

Marion County’s data from last week shows schools at a 7.1% positivity rate. The last time schools were at or below 5% was the week of Oct. 10.

Lutes said, “Safety does have to come first but the kids do need to be back in school, for so many reasons.”

Price said, “If the schools are not going to close and the percentages are gonna go up, I think they need to be taking better safety precautions.”

A spokesperson from the Marion County Public Health Department says, at this time, there are no changes to the public health order that addresses schools.

