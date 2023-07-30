Search
Indiana search teams recover body of missing man from Lake Michigan

Indiana Department of Natural Resources conservation officer boat. (Provided Photo/Indiana DNR)
by: Associated Press
GARY, Ind. (AP) — Search teams have recovered the body of an 18-year-old man who went missing Saturday in Lake Michigan off Indiana shore.

Emergency responders were sent to Miller Beach in Gary on Saturday afternoon, and dive teams from multiple agencies joined in the search for a missing man presumed to be in the lake, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources said in a statement on Sunday.

Strong rip currents and waves up to six feet (1.8 meters) in height made the area dangerous for divers and slowed their efforts, the department said. Around 6 p.m., roughly three hours after responders began their search, a beachgoer spotted the man’s body three-quarters of a mile from where he was last seen. Searchers recovered the body and pronounced the man dead.

The name of the man was being withheld pending notification of his family, and conservation officers were investigating the death.

