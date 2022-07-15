Indiana News

Indiana sees big budget surplus jump as tax refund eyed

Gov. Eric Holcomb is shown May 26, 2022, at the Global Economic Summit at the Indiana Convention Center in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Indiana’s surging tax collections over the past year have pushed state government’s budget surplus up more than 50% to about $6.1 billion.

The jump from last year’s record high of $3.9 billion in cash reserves announced Friday comes as the Republican-dominated Legislature is set to soon consider a proposal from Gov. Eric Holcomb for distributing $225 payments to taxpayers for what he calls “inflationary relief.”

The proposed payments could cost the state about $1 billion, but Holcomb has said they are affordable.

Democrats have questioned the helpfulness of the state payments because of slow distribution and have pushed for suspending Indiana’s 62 cents-per-gallon in gasoline taxes, saying that would provide more immediate relief.