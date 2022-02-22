Indiana News

Indiana Senate advances transgender athlete restrictions

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Senate Republicans on Tuesday defeated multiple attempts to water down a bill to bar transgender girls from joining girls’ K-12 sports teams.

During amendment debate Tuesday afternoon, Sen. J.D. Ford, D-Indianapolis, offered an amendment that would have scrapped the ban and instead put into law a requirement that the IHSAA have policies in place governing the participation of transgender athletes, something the association already does.

Senators defeated the measure on a party-line vote, along with another amendment by Ford that would have directed lawmakers to form a summer committee to study the issue more thoroughly.

The votes effectively clear the way for a final legislative decision on the measure. Because the Senate has not made any changes to the bill since it came over from the House, a floor vote in favor would send the bill to Gov. Eric Holcomb’s desk.

Ford said the bill would send a message to LGBTQ children and their families that they are not welcome in Indiana.

“I want you to put yourself in the shoes of these parents, and how would you feel if this body was actively attacking your family? How would you feel?” Ford asked.

Nobody spoke in favor of the bill on Tuesday.

In committee testimony, the bill’s supporters have said the measure is necessary to prevent girls from having to compete against someone who has benefited from male puberty, thereby ensuring a level playing field.

The IHSAA has said since it adopted its current policy on transgender athletes in 2017, one transgender girl has formally applied for a waiver to play a girls’ sport. The girl in question withdrew her application before IHSAA officials could ask her for more information.