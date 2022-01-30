Indiana News

Indiana Senate bill to create passenger-rail commission excludes Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — State legislation to create an 11-person passenger-rail study commission includes language that would exclude Marion County.

Senate Bill 13, sponsored by state Sen. Dennis Kruse, a Republican from Auburn, passed the Senate 35-10 on Thursday.

The Indiana Passenger Rail Alliance advocated for the bill. The organization’s president, Steve Coxhead, said rail travel serves as a convenient alternative to driving Indiana’s interstates.

“Under circumstances of heavy traffic, bad weather, construction or accidents, that road can become a nightmare,” Coxhead said.

Indianapolis’ aging Amtrak station only has service three days per week between Chicago and New York. In 2019, Amtrak ended more frequent service after Gov. Eric Holcomb withdrew matching funds required for the route.

“What has been found is you have to have between three and five roundtrips per day in order to generate enough ridership so that the revenue would cover operating costs,” Coxhead said.

Senate Bill 13’s language provides “that the commission may not study, advocate or promote passenger rail in Marion County.”

That provision caused many Democrats to vote against the bill.

“Excluding Marion County prevents collaboration on any possible regional rail initiatives that could come from the commission. If Hamilton County and Johnson County want to build a network, they will be unable to since Marion County can’t collaborate on this,” said state Sen. J.D. Ford, a Democrat from Indianapolis. His district includes parts of Marion and Hamilton counties.

State Sen. Liz Brown, a Republican from Fort Wayne, said the idea for the commission originated several years ago when Allen County residents sought to improve rail service to Chicago from Northeast Indiana. She said in a floor speech that she had voted for other bills that didn’t benefit her district. “A bill that we had, the IEDC (Indiana Economic Development Commission) brought, that will expand the (Indiana) Sports Corp., and most of the money will be funded here in Marion County, which I supported.”

Senate Bill 13 was referred to the House on Friday.

Kruse’s office did not respond to an email requesting comment on the the bill.