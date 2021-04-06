Indiana News

Indiana Senate blocks repeal of state’s permit to carry handgun in public

(WISH Photo, File)
by: Associated Press
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — The Republican-dominated Indiana Senate is blocking a bill that would repeal the state’s permit requirement for carrying a handgun in public.

Republicans easily pushed the proposal through the Indiana House, but Senate leaders have decided against taking up the bill in the final weeks of this year’s session.

Instead, the Senate will support eliminating the $75 fee for a lifetime permit after the Legislature eliminated the state’s five-year permit fee in a 2019 bill.

Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray pointed to opposition to the bill from the Indiana State Police superintendent, the state police chiefs association and the Indiana Fraternal Order of Police.

© 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Proposed Indiana voting law change faces corporate criticism

Indiana News /

World powers seek to bring US back into Iran nuclear deal

Politics /

White House won’t back system to track COVID vaccination credentials

Vaccine Central /

Lawmakers call YouTube Kids a ‘wasteland of vapid’ content

Politics /


 
Copyright 2021 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.