Indiana News

Indiana Senate committee votes 7-5 to advance abortion ban bill

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana Senate committee voted 7-5 on Tuesday to advance a bill banning most abortion procedures in the state.

The measure, Senate Bill 1, will now go to the full Senate.

The committee added the following amendments:

Girls under the age of 16 can get abortions in the case of rape or incest up to 12 weeks of pregnancy

Girls and women over the age of 16 can get abortions in the case of rape or incest up to 8 weeks of pregnancy

Girls and women claiming rape or incest would have to sign an affidavit for their medical file

The committee defeated amendments including one that would allow abortion by telemedicine and another that would grant child support and tax deductions for fetuses.

More amendments are likely at Thursday’s hearing in the full Senate.