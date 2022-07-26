Indiana News

Indiana Senate committee votes 7-5 to advance abortion ban bill

Indiana Statehouse. (WISH Photo, File)
by: Brady Gibson
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana Senate committee voted 7-5 on Tuesday to advance a bill banning most abortion procedures in the state.

The measure, Senate Bill 1, will now go to the full Senate.

The committee added the following amendments:

  • Girls under the age of 16 can get abortions in the case of rape or incest up to 12 weeks of pregnancy
  • Girls and women over the age of 16 can get abortions in the case of rape or incest up to 8 weeks of pregnancy
  • Girls and women claiming rape or incest would have to sign an affidavit for their medical file

The committee defeated amendments including one that would allow abortion by telemedicine and another that would grant child support and tax deductions for fetuses.

More amendments are likely at Thursday’s hearing in the full Senate. 

© 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Trivia Tuesday: Indiana State Fair Edition

Life.Style.Live! /

What you should know know before getting a Pitbull

Life.Style.Live! /

The inside story of how John Roberts failed to save abortion rights

Politics /

Man charged for Greenwood kidnapping, vehicle theft

Crime Watch 8 /


 
Copyright 2022 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.