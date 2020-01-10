Indiana Senate Democrats reveal plans to hike teacher pay

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indiana Senate Democrats on Thursday revealed two proposals to give Hoosier teachers more money.

One proposal would allocate $200 million for the teacher appreciation grant. The second bill would restructure payments to the teacher pension fund and free up $100 million each year over the next 20 years.

Democrats say the proposals would not harm teacher pensions in any way.

Senate Minority Leader Tim Lanane, a Democrat from Anderson, said, “We saw, we heard the 15,000+ teachers who came wearing Red for Education in November. We heard their concerns. We’re willing to address their concerns. We’re willing to do that this year.”

Senators say, during the next budget cycle, the distribution of the money could be changed to raise the teacher base salary instead of using it for grants.