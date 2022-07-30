Indiana News

Indiana Senate passes abortion bill 26-20

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Indiana Senate has passed Senate Bill 1, a near total ban on abortion, 26-20.

The bill would prohibit abortion at any stage of a woman’s pregnancy other than in cases of fatal fetal abnormalities or to save the life of the mother. Victims of rape or incest who become pregnant would be able to get an abortion up to 12 weeks into their pregnancy if they are under age 16, or 8 weeks if they are 16 or older.

A bare majority in the Senate approved the bill. Some Republicans voted against the bill because they said it went too far. Others rejected it due to the rape and incest exceptions.

The measure now heads to the House.

News 8’s Garrett Bergquist captured the reaction outside the Senate Chamber.

The reaction outside the chamber pic.twitter.com/CXrv5JfmuC — Garrett Bergquist (@GarrettBNews) July 30, 2022

Tensions rose inside the Senate chamber as protesters expressed their opposition towards the passage. Senator Michael was escorted to to the elevators by Minority Leader Taylor and state troopers. News 8’s Garrett Bergquist captured the intense moments.

Tense moments as Sen. Michael Young walks to elevator, under escort by Sen. Taylor and state troopers pic.twitter.com/QHIAUdwDOY — Garrett Bergquist (@GarrettBNews) July 30, 2022

Senate Minority Leader Greg Taylor released a statement responding to the bill’s passage:

“The supermajority’s hypocrisy and lack of compassion was on full display this entire week, and it’s abundantly clear that their policy to ban abortion is about control and not life…What Republicans in the Senate have done today is reprehensible, and I will continue fighting for women and Hoosiers for the rest of this special session and beyond. I pray to God that members in the House find more compassion and love in their heart than what was shown by the Senate and kill this dangerous bill.”

Senator Sue Glick, the author of e