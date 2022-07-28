Indiana News

Indiana Senate to take up abortion bill Saturday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Here is the latest on the debate in the Indiana Senate on proposals to further restrict the state’s abortion ban.

Significant developments

Blog

12:15 a.m.

Senate adjourns. The abortion bill will come up for a vote on Saturday because the session finished after midnight, according to Sen. Rodric Bray.

12:02 a.m.

Senate defeats amendment to extend the deadline for abortions of pregnancies due to rape to 20 weeks.

10:55 p.m.

Lt. Gov. Suzanne Crouch uses tiebreaker power to push through amendment to require notarization of affidavits for those seeking abortions for rape or incest.

10:28 p.m.

Senate adopts amendment from Sen. Jean Breaux, a Democrat from Indianapolis, that requires state to study how changes in abortion laws affect maternal mortality.

10:21 p.m.

Senate now voting down a series of amendments from Democrat senators. The latest casualty is a provision specifying that nothing in the bill should be construed to bar access to contraceptives.

9:49 p.m.

Eric Berman of WIBC, a WISH-TV newsgathering partner, tweeted: “No-exceptions ban ended up getting 18 votes. Those 18 now must decide whether they’re willing to settle for a bill activists have called too weak. If they join Democrats in voting no tomorrow, bill is dead (though House has a vehicle bill it could conceivably use to revive it).”

9:40 p.m.

Senate votes down amendment to take out rape and incest exceptions by a vote of 18-28.

9:38 p.m.

Young: To people who cited religious exceptions, should we allow religious exceptions to let religions execute people for adultery?

9:33 p.m.

Sen. Michael Young, a Republican from Indianapolis, makes a closing argument on his amendment to remove exceptions for rape and incest, and says “exceptions equal death.” He compares exceptions for abortion to compromises on slavery. Says providing exceptions for rape and incest affords lawbreakers a right those in a consensual relationship lack

8:38 p.m.

Sen. Greg Walker, a Republican from Columbus, opposes the amendment, cities the biblical story of King David and Bathsheba. Says keeping rape exception will save more lives than removing it.

8:29 p.m.

Sen. Kyle Walker a Republican from Indianapolis: “I’m shocked we’re even having this discussion.… If that was your daughter, wife, mother, I can’t imagine telling them that.” Says he will vote against amendment to eliminate rape, incest exceptions.

8:26 p.m.

Sen. Rodney Pol, a Democrat from Chesterton: This amendment hands a massive win to those who commit rape and incest. Tells the victim they don’t have a choice, just like the rapist told them.

8:11 p.m.

Sen. Jim Tomes, a Republican from Evansville: Two wrongs don’t make a right. Don’t execute unborn children for something their father did

7:56 p.m.

Sen. Ron Alting, a Republican from Lafayette, says his 29-year-old daughter has asked him what she should do if she were ever to become pregnant due to rape. He says he’s told her the choice of whether to get an abortion would be up to her.

7:51 p.m.

Sen. Vaneta Becker, a Republican from Evansville, speaks in opposition to the amendment.

7:49 p.m.

Sen. J.D. Ford, a Democrat from Indianapolis: The fact that we’re even talking about this is retraumatizing survivors of sexual assault. Rape-related pregnancies will impact a girl’s entire future.

7:34 p.m.

Sen. Fady Qaddoura, a Democrat from Fishers, asks Young about the case of the 10-year-old Ohio girl who was raped and came to Indiana for an abortion. Young says those under 16 likely would fall under the “save the mother’s life” heading and wants to introduce further language to that effect.

7:30 p.m.

News 8’s Garrett Bergquist reports that Sen. Michael Young, a Republican from Indianapolis, offered an amendment to remove exceptions for rape and incest, and says “exceptions equal death.”

7:21 p.m.

Sen. Greg Taylor, a Democrat from Indianapolis, spars with Sen. Aaron Freeman, a Republican from Indianapolis. They’re citing potential defamation litigation against Attorney General Todd Rokita.

7:17 p.m. and 7:24 p.m.

The Senate discuss an amendment to allow the attorney general to step in for cases where the prosecutor categorically rules out prosecuting crimes. Marion County’s Ryan Mears has said he will not prosecute anyone charged under any new abortion law. This amendment has passed.

(WISH Photo/Adam Pinsker)

7:13 p.m.

The Senate begins debate on Senate Bill 1, Special Session, the abortion bill.

7:00 p.m. and 7:02 p.m.

News 8’s Garrett Bergquist reports the latest amendment to the Hoosier Families First bill by Sen. Michael Griffin, a Democrat from Highland. The bill would have exempt breast pumps, baby wipes, and menstrual products from sales tax. The amendment was blocked.

Sen. Michael Griffin, a Democrat from Highland

6:09 p.m.

The Senate is currently debating Senate Bill 2 Special Session, which sets up the Hoosier Families First Fund and is supplemental to the abortion effort. Senate Bill 3, Special Session, which is the Senate’s inflation relief bill, is up next. Senate Bill 1, Special Session, the abortion bill, is third and last.

5:37 p.m. and 5:43 p.m.

News 8’s Garrett Bergquist reports the Hoosier Families First Fund would put $45 million toward several items, including the support of the health of pregnant women, pregnancy planning, and the needs of families with children younger than 4. The proposal is part of Senate Bill 2 Special Session. The bill also would increase the adoption tax credit amount you can claim from $1,000 to $10,000. Again, this is a bill Republicans filed that is supplemental to the main abortion measure, Senate Bill 1, Special Session.

5:26 p.m.

Anti-abortion and abortion rights activists are assembled outside the Senate chamber.

(WISH Photo/Adam Pinsker)

5:25 p.m.

From News 8’s Garrett Bergquist: “Currently discussing supplemental bill that sets up the Hoosier Families First fund. GOP has defeated Dem amendments to increase rent deductions and set a 6 month moratorium on residential utility rate increases”

5 p.m.

After 3½ hours of delays, Indiana Republican legislators started considering amendments on three measures on abortion.

The debate began after days of public division over how tightly the law should cover any exceptions for rape or incest victims. The Republican-dominated state Senate was set to take up possibly dozens of possible amendments to the measures on Thursday, but that debate was delayed GOP senators met privately.

Anti-abortion activists have roundly assailed the Indiana main proposal, Senate Bill 1, Special Session, was too lenient with its exceptions and lacking adequate enforcement measures.

Earlier Thursday, Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor said it was clear Republicans faced problems reaching an agreement, the Associated Press reported.