Indiana sheriff’s corporal critically injured in shooting in Illinois

SHELDON, Ill. (WISH) — A Newton County, Indiana, sheriff’s corporal was critically injured after he and a suspect had a shootout Sunday night in Sheldon, Illinois, according to reports.

Authorities had yet to say by midafternoon Monday what may have led to the shootout, or whether the suspect was hurt.

Illinois State Police, which is investigating, shared a brief statement Monday morning with News 8: “On September 1, 2024 the Illinois State Police Division of Criminal Investigation Zone 5 was requested to investigate an Officer Involved Shooting in Sheldon, IL. The investigation is in its infancy an no further information is available at this time. Once more information becomes available, we will be sure to let you know.”

The Newton County Sheriff’s Office has referred all questions to the Illinois State Police.

Sheriff Shannon Cothran, though, on Monday afternoon shared that the law enforcement officer shot was Cpl. Brandon Schreiber. Facebook posts from the sheriff’s office show Schreiber became a deputy in 2019 and was promoted in January.

The sheriff says Schreiber was initially taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka, Illinois, and later was flown to the Carle Trauma Center in Urbana, Illinois, where he remained in critical condition.

The Newton County Coroner’s Office said in a statement that a pursuit preceded to the shooting.

Newton County, which has a population of nearly 13,900, sits on the Indiana’s west border. Its county seat, the town of Kentland, is about a 1 hour, 40-minute drive northwest of downtown Indianapolis. The Iroquois County, Illinois, village of Sheldon is about a 10-minute drive west of Kentland.

The sheriff said in a social media post on Monday afternoon, “The Schreiber family has requested privacy as they try to process this tragedy. Anyone that would like to send a card can mail it to the: Newton County Sheriff’s Office; 304 E. Seymour; Kentland, IN 47951.

“We would like to extend our heartfelt gratitude for the overwhelming support and prayers from our law enforcement families, both from Indiana and Illinois, as well as from our community. Your kindness is deeply appreciated and means more than words can express.”

