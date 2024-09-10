Indiana sheriff’s corporal dies after shootout in Illinois

KENTLAND, Ind. (WISH) — The Newton County, Indiana, sheriff’s corporal injured in a police shootout Sept. 1 in Sheldon, Illinois, died Wednesday morning, the sheriff says.

Cpl. Brandon Schreiber became a deputy in 2019 and was promoted in January.

The Newton County Sheriff’s Department reported Wednesday on social media, “We regret to inform you of the passing of Corporal Schreiber earlier this morning, 9-11-24. Arrangements are pending.”

Newton County Sheriff Shannon Cothran on Tuesday afternoon said in a news release, “Despite the tremendous and heroic efforts of his medical team, we have been informed he will not survive his injuries.”

Illlinois State Police said in a Sept. 2 news release that it was called about 8:45 p.m. Sunday to investigate the police shooting. The release says the suspect, Andrew Roselius, 37, of Clifton, Illinois, died in the shootout, and the sheriff’s corporal from Indiana was shot.

Illinois police investigators think officers from the Iroquois County, Illinois, Sheriff’s Department were pursuing an armed suspect believed to have a hostage. The pursuit went from Illinois into Indiana, at which time the Newton County Sheriff’s Office became a part of the pursuit. Later, back in Illinois, the suspect crashed in the village of Sheldon and exited his vehicle. That’s when the shootout began.

No hostage was found in the vehicle.

The sheriff initially said Schreiber was taken to Iroquois Memorial Hospital in Watseka, Illinois, and later was flown to the Carle Trauma Center in Urbana, Illinois.

Newton County, which has a population of nearly 13,900, sits on the Indiana’s west border. Its county seat, the town of Kentland, is about a 1 hour, 40-minute drive northwest of downtown Indianapolis. The Iroquois County, Illinois, village of Sheldon is about a 10-minute drive west of Kentland.