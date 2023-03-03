Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana sheriff’s deputy dies after falling ill during training

by: Gregg Montgomery
Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A deputy who joined the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office in December died after becoming ill during training Thursday afternoon, the sheriff says.

Deputy Asson Hacker was 33 years old. He died after being taken to Deaconess Midtown Hospital.

Sheriff Noah Robinson says Hacker loss consciousness while participating in training.

The sheriff said in a news release, “Additional details will be released in the coming days. We ask for patience during this difficult period for our Office.”

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

‘UnPHILtered’: Meet the new owners of Indiana’s oldest operating bar
UnPhiltered /
856,000 Hoosiers in limbo as Supreme Court ponders student debt relief
Political News /
IUPD officers now required to undergo bystander training
Local News /
Chicago police officer dies, suspect wounded in shootout
National News /