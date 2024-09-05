Indiana sheriff’s special badges promotes suicide prevention

CROWN POINT, Ind. (WISH) — Lake County Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr. has issued purple and teal, star-shaped badges and patches to promote suicide prevention.

In a Facebook post, the sheriff said, “I have issued special badges and patches for our patrol officers to wear featuring the colors purple and teal, which symbolize suicide awareness and prevention. We hope the badges initiate a healthy dialogue about personal wellness, mental health and ways we can all prevent suicide.”

The sheriff noted that the northwest Indiana department’s Police Assisted Recovery Initiative assists people with resources for people facing mental health issues including depression, suicidal thoughts, and the effects of abuse and addiction. People in the initiative can be reached at 219-755-3405.

September is National Suicide Prevention Month.

Mental health resources