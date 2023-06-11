Indiana Silver Alert: 13-year-old boy missing from Roanoke

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Huntington County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Luis Fernando Fairchild, a 13-year-old Honduran male who is 4 feet 3 inches tall, 90 pounds, brown hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a gray Under Armour t-shirt, with navy blue shorts and black tennis shoes.

Luis is missing from Roanoke, Indiana, which is 117 miles north of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at 12:10 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with any information on Luis Fernando Fairchild is asked to contact the Huntington County Sheriff’s Department at 260-356-8316 or 911.