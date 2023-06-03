Indiana Silver Alert: 13-year-old missing from South Bend

13-year-old Devyne Lewis from South Bend was last seen around 8 a.m. Friday. She is believed to be in extreme danger. (Provided Photo/South Bend Police Department)

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 13-year-old from South Bend.

Devyne Lewis is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance, South Bend Police say.

Lewis was described as 5 feet 1 inch tall and 120 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen around 8 a.m. Friday wearing a dark blue polo shirt, tan shorts, and white tennis shoes.

Lewis was missing from South Bend, Indiana which is 150 miles north of Indianapolis.

If you have any information on Devyne Lewis, contact the South Bend Police at 574-235-9201 or 911.