Indiana Silver Alert: 14-year-old boy missing from South Bend

The South Bend Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Sijay Donyeal Patton, a 14-year-old black male, 5 feet 2 inches tall, 120 pounds, black hair with brown eyes, and last seen wearing a gray and yellow shirt with black pants. He is possibly with an unknown female in a maroon 2015 Jeep Cherokee with Indiana license plate: NJW977.

Sijay is missing from South Bend, Indiana, which is 149 miles north of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Saturday, May 27, 2023 at 12:30 pm. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Sijay Donyeal Patton, contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9202 or 911.