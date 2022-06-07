Indiana News

Indiana Silver Alert: 16-year-old girl missing from Syracuse

Elizabeth Walters (Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)
by: Amani Gates
SYRACUSE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Tuesday afternoon for the disappearance of 16-year-old girl from Syracuse in northern Indiana.

Elizabeth Walters is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

She was last seen at 9:52 p.m. Sunday wearing a red jacket, a white T-shirt, grey sweatpants, and black Converse high top shoes with a peace symbol drawn on the tips.

Walters was described as 5 feet 2 inches tall and 115 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information on Elizabeth was asked to contact the Syracuse Police Department at 574-457-3366 or 911.

