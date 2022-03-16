Indiana News

Indiana Silver Alert: 25-year-old man missing from Jasper

Lance Bushkoetter. (Photo Provided/Indiana State Police)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Tuesday night for a 25-year-old man missing from Jasper, Indiana.

Lance Bushkoetter is hearing impaired and police believe he is in extreme danger and may require medical aid.

He was last seen at around 6:45 p.m. Tuesday in Jasper, which is 120 miles south of Indianapolis. He was last seen wearing a silver t-shirt, jeans, and tennis shoes.

Bushkoetter was described as 6 feet tall and 162 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Jasper Police Department at 812-482-2255 or 911.

