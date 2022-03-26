Indiana News

Indiana Silver Alert: 29-year-old Fort Wayne man endangered, missing

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — The Fort Wayne Police Department is searching for a 29-year-old man.

His name is Rodney Deon Dunbar II. He is 6 feet 2 inches tall with short black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen Friday night around 8 p.m. in the 7000 block of Omaha Court wearing a black hat, gray sweatpants, black jacket, and gray slippers.

Dunbar II is believed to be dangerous to himself and others due to a medical condition.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at (260) 427-1222, (260) 427-1336 or 911.