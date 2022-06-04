Indiana News

Indiana Silver Alert: 81-year-old man missing from Fort Wayne

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Saturday afternoon for a 81-year-old man missing from Fort Wayne.

Steven Clemmer is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical aid.

He was last seen at Friday evening at 8 p.m. in the 1500 block of Sevan Lake Court; Woodland Lake, according to the Fort Wayne Police Department

Clemmer was described as 5-feet-6 and 145 pounds with short gray hair and brown eyes and no description of clothing.

Police say Clemmer suffers from Alzheimer’s and may appear confused.

If you have any information on Mr. Clemmer please contact the Fort Wayne Police Department at 260-427-1222 or 911.