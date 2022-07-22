Indiana News

Indiana Silver Alert canceled for 16-year-old boy missing from Anderson

Henry Ingram, 16, is the subject of an Indiana Silver Alert. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

LATEST: Indiana State Police say, “Silver Alert 095-2022 issued on Friday, July 22, 2022, on Henry Ingram has been cancelled as of Friday, July 22, 2022. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775.” No word on whether he was found safe.

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Friday afternoon for a 16-year-old boy missing from Madison County.

Henry Ingram was last seen at 10:25 a.m. Friday in Anderson, which is 43 miles northeast of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says.

Police believe Ingram is in extreme danger and may need medical aid.

Ingram was described as 5 feet, 10 inches tall and 160 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and red shorts.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6775 or 911.