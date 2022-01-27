Indiana News

Indiana Silver Alert canceled for missing 15-year-old girl

Cheyenne Alcorn (Photo Provided/Indiana Silver Alert)
by: Gregg Montgomery
LATEST: Cheyenne has been located and is safe, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department says.

CORYDON, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for a missing 15-year-old girl.

Cheyenne Alcorn is missing from Corydon, which is about 130 miles south of Indianapolis. She was last seen at 11:11 p.m. Friday, and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

She was described as 5-feet-3 and 145 pounds with brown hair and green eyes. She was last seen wearing a dark blue coat, a white shirt, and black and white jogging shorts.

Anyone with information on Cheyenne Alcorn was asked to contact the Harrison County Sheriff’s Department at 812-738-3911 or 911.

