Indiana News

Indiana Silver Alert canceled for missing 72-year-old Goshen woman

LATEST: Monkia Ganaway was located and is safe, the Goshen Police Department said on Facebook.

GOSHEN, IND. (WISH) — A Indiana Silver Alert has been issued Friday evening for Monika Ganaway, a 72-year-old woman from Goshen.

Ganaway is described as 5 feet 2 inches tall, 130 pounds, has gray hair, and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing an unknown colored shirt, a medical identification bracelet, blue jeans, and leather shoes.

Ganaway is missing from Goshen, which is 161 miles north of Indianapolis. She was last seen on Friday at 12:30 p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Monika Ganaway, contact the Goshen Police Department at 574-533-4151 or 911.