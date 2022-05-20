Indiana News

Indiana Silver Alert canceled for missing Sellersburg man

LATEST: Silver Alert 062-2022 issued on Friday, May 20, 2022, on Kevin Standiford has been cancelled as of Friday, May 20, 2022. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Sellersburg Police Department at 812-246-6996.

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A man missing from Sellersburg is believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance.

The Sellersburg Police Department is searching for Kevin Standiford, 64.

Standiford is 5 feet 11 inches tall, and 175 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

Police say he was last seen 7 p.m. on Thursday. Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts should contact the Sellersburg Police Department at 812-246-6996 or 911.