Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana Silver Alert canceled for 11-year-old girl missing from Markle

Picture of 11-year-old Natalia Connett, who is missing from Markle, Indiana. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)
by: Jay Adkins
Posted: / Updated:

Latest: The Indiana Silver Alert for Natalia Connett has been canceled. The Wells County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that she has been found safe.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Wells County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Natalia Connett, an 11-year-old white female who is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, has blonde hair with green eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with red wings on the back and black pajama pants with colored puzzle pieces print. Natalia may possibly be in a white Dodge Caravan with no license plate information.

Natalia is missing from Markle, Indiana, which is 103 miles northeast of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 3:28 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

Investigators ask that anyone information on Natalia Connett contact the Wells County Sheriff’s Department at 260-824-3320 or 911.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Monday’s business headlines
Business /
North Korea says it will...
International News /
More Americans can now get...
National News /
Ringing in the new year...
Local News /
IMPD: Overnight violences leaves 1...
Crime Watch 8 /
Japan issues tsunami warnings after...
International News /
IMPD investigating fatal crash near...
Local News /
Prepare for a cold start...
Weather Blog /