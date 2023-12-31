Indiana Silver Alert canceled for 11-year-old girl missing from Markle

Latest: The Indiana Silver Alert for Natalia Connett has been canceled. The Wells County Sheriff’s Office said in a social media post that she has been found safe.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Wells County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the disappearance of Natalia Connett, an 11-year-old white female who is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 140 pounds, has blonde hair with green eyes, and was last seen wearing a black hoodie with red wings on the back and black pajama pants with colored puzzle pieces print. Natalia may possibly be in a white Dodge Caravan with no license plate information.

Natalia is missing from Markle, Indiana, which is 103 miles northeast of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Saturday, December 30, 2023, at 3:28 pm. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Investigators ask that anyone information on Natalia Connett contact the Wells County Sheriff’s Department at 260-824-3320 or 911.