Silver Alert canceled for 16-year-old girl missing from northwest Indiana

UPDATE: 16-year-old Riley Springsteen has been located and is safe, according to Newton County Sheriff’s Office.

BROOK, Ind. (WISH) — A silver alert was issued Monday afternoon for a 16-year-old girl missing from northwest Indiana.

Riley Springsteen was last seen at 5 a.m. on Monday in Brooke, Indiana, and is believed to be in extreme danger.

Riley was described as 4 feet 9 inches tall and 148 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and a pink backpack.

Anyone with information on Riley’s whereabouts was asked to contact Newton County Sheriff’s Department at 219-474-5661 or 911.

Brook, Indiana, is 108 miles northwest of Indianapolis.