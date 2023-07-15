Indiana Silver Alert declared for 24-year-old missing from Middletown

MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The Middletown Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Toby Sanders, 24, from Middletown, Indiana.

Middletown is 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Sanders was described as 6 feet tall, 175 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and black shorts, and driving a red 2013 Chevrolet Cruise with Indiana license plate YJJ564.

Sanders was last seen Thursday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Sanders is called ask to call 911, or contact the Middletown Police Department at 765-354-2281.