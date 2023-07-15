Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Indiana Silver Alert declared for 24-year-old missing from Middletown

Toby Sanders. (Provided Photo/Middletown Police Department)
by: Michaela Springer
Posted: / Updated:

MIDDLETOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The Middletown Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Toby Sanders, 24, from Middletown, Indiana.

Middletown is 50 miles northeast of Indianapolis.

Sanders was described as 6 feet tall, 175 lbs, with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing a red t-shirt and black shorts, and driving a red 2013 Chevrolet Cruise with Indiana license plate YJJ564.

Sanders was last seen Thursday. He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Sanders is called ask to call 911, or contact the Middletown Police Department at 765-354-2281.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Deputy John Durm remembered as...
Local News /
Man dead after single-vehicle crash...
Local News /
Actor, singer and style icon...
Entertainment /
1 dead, 1 critically injured...
International News /
Indiana DNR: Body of 6-year-old...
Indiana News /
Farm fields don’t just feed...
National News /
Heavy rains swamp Northeast again...
National News /
California’s Death Valley sizzles as...
National News /