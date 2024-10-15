Indiana Silver Alert declared for 70-year-old man missing from Vincennes

VINCENNES, Ind. (WISH) — The Vincennes Police Department is seeking help locating a 70-year-old man missing from Vincennes since Monday morning.

Gene Dinkins was described as white, 6 feet tall, 160 lbs, with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a light blue hoodie with a graphic design and jeans.

Dinkins was last seen in Vincennes around 9:30 a.m. Monday. He was believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on Dinkins was asked to contact the Vincennes Police Department at 812-882-1630 or 911.

Vincennes is about 120 miles southwest of downtown Indianapolis.