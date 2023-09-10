Silver Alert canceled for 88-year-old woman missing from Huntertown

UPDATE: The Indiana Silver Alert was cancelled at 9:32 p.m. Saturday. No word on whether Zarazua was found safe. For more information, please contact the Allen County Police Department at 260-449-7486.

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Allen County Police Department is investigating the disappearance of Quirina Arriaga Zarazua, an 88-year-old Hispanic woman, 4 feet 10 inches tall, 106 pounds, gray hair with brown eyes, last seen wearing a white and black blouse, blue jeans, and tan shoes.

Quirina is missing from Huntertown, Indiana, which is 135 miles northeast of Indianapolis, and was last seen on Saturday, September 9 at 4:45p.m. She is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

Police ask that anyone with information on Quirina Arriaga Zarazua contact the Allen County Police Department at 260-449-7486 or 911.