Indiana Silver Alert for 15-year-old boy missing from Mishawaka

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for the disappearance of 15-year-old boy from Mishawaka.
Devin Dague is believed to be in extreme danger. He was last seen on Monday at 1 p.m. and is believed to be in the passenger seat of an older black Ford pickup truck with red stripes and driven by 17-year-old Nadan Stallings, according to South Bend police.
Dague is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and red sweatpants.
Stallings is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 159 pounds with black hair and black eyes.
Mishawaka is 150 miles north of Indianapolis.
Anyone with information was asked to contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.