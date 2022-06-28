Indiana News

Indiana Silver Alert for 15-year-old boy missing from Mishawaka

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Tuesday for the disappearance of 15-year-old boy from Mishawaka.

Devin Dague is believed to be in extreme danger. He was last seen on Monday at 1 p.m. and is believed to be in the passenger seat of an older black Ford pickup truck with red stripes and driven by 17-year-old Nadan Stallings, according to South Bend police.

Dague is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie and red sweatpants.

Stallings is described as 5 feet, 6 inches tall and 159 pounds with black hair and black eyes.

(Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

Mishawaka is 150 miles north of Indianapolis.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-9201 or 911.