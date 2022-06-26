Indiana News

Indiana Silver Alert for 16-year-old girl missing from Scott County

SCOTTSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Sunday for a 16-year-old girl is missing from Scottsburg in Scott County.

Marley Richie is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.

She was described as 5-feet-4 and 135 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen at 9:30 p.m. Saturday while wearing a white tank top and black and blue checkered pajama pants.

Scottsburg is 84 miles south of Indianapolis, the Silver Alert says.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Scott County Sheriff’s Department at 812-752-5550 or 911.